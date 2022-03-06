The World Dance Sport Federation (WDSF) has formed a committee as it pushes towards breaking's inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Already included on the programme for Paris 2024, breaking is not guaranteed a spot at Los Angeles 2028 after not being included in the initial 28 sports for the Games in six years.

It has established a committee consisting of representatives from the United States, France and Australia to raise the sport's value in media, demographic and commercial sectors to improve its chances of being a more-permanent fixture at the Games.

Discussions are ongoing between DanceSport Australia Limited and the Organising Committee of Brisbane 2032 too.

"The WDSF has and will continue to advocate for the inclusion of breaking at LA28 and looks forward to working with the International Olympic Committee and Organising Committee further in the months ahead," said WDSF President Shawn Tay.

"The United States is the birthplace of breaking and it would be a dream come true for so many to see it added to the sport programme for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"The WDSF is ready, willing and able to help make it a reality."

Breakdancing originated in the 1970s in New York City, growing in the 1980s across the United States ©Getty Images

Breaking, commonly known as breakdancing, originated in African American and Puerto Rican communities in New York City in the 1970s and is a form of street dancing.

It was included on the Paris 2024 programme as one of four additional sports proposed by the Organising Committee alongside sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing.

The other three sports have already been confirmed for the 2028 schedule.

A decision on the Los Angeles 2028 sports programme is expected in mid-2023.

Other sports yet to be included on the programme include staples of the Games boxing, modern pentathlon and weightlifting who were all omitted from the initial list of 28.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 21 to August 6 2028, followed by the Paralympics from August 22 to September 3.