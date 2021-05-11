World Lacrosse chief executive Jim Scherr has expressed hope that the sport could have an opportunity to join programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Lacrosse has featured at the Olympic Games on five occasions previously.

The sport was a medal event at both St. Louis in 1904 and London 1908.

Lacrosse later featured as a demonstration sport at Amsterdam 1928, Los Angeles 1932 and London 1948.

Lacrosse has not featured at the Games since, but hopes of a return were boosted when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) granted the sport provisional recognition in 2018.

Full recognition could be granted later this year.

This would allow World Lacrosse to apply to join the programme for Los Angeles 2028 as an additional sport.

Scherr, a former United States Olympic Committee (USOC) secretary general, told an MEI International Federations Summit that the governing body was hopeful of being involved at the Games, in comments reported by HostCity.com.

Lacrosse was provisionally granted IOC recognition back in 2018 ©Getty Images

"We hope we have an opportunity to join Los Angeles 2028, it's been in five Olympic Games," Scherr said.

"Given the sports selection process we think there’s an opportunity.

"There’s a tremendous amount of competition, but we think it would great for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

"It certainly should be a great game changer for the sport of lacrosse around the world.

"Los Angeles 2028 have almost all their venues built already, or existing venues.

"There’s quite a bit of overlay to do.

"It’s a great Games, they’ve announced two founding partners on the sponsorship side, it’s an interesting proposition.

"The IOC Agenda 2020+5 and the question of cost and complexity of the Games might change how all federations fit into the Games.

"We’re looking forward to a fantastic Games in Los Angeles in '28 and hope we can be part of it."

Under Agenda 2020, host cities can put forward potential additional sports to be added to the programme for the Games.

Tokyo 2020 successfully saw baseball-softball, karate, sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing added to the programme.

Paris 2024 opted to retain sport climbing, skateboarding and surfing for their Games, while adding breaking.