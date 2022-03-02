The International Luge Federation (FIL) has banned all Russian athletes, coaches and officials from its events in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Following an emergency meeting of the Executive Board, the FIL "condemned in the strongest possible terms" the Russian and Belarusian military offensive on Ukraine, and has decided to exclude Russian involvement at all of its events.

Belarus is not a member of the FIL.

This move follows a call from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday (February 28) for International Federations to exclude all athletes from Russia and Belarus at international sports competitions.

At the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Russian Olympic Committee - the name under which Russian athletes competed because of doping sanctions on the country - was one of only five national teams which medalled in luge courtesy of Tatiana Ivanova in the women's singles.

The FIL has also suspended all Russian officials appointed to its Commissions and Working Groups by the Executive Board, with Russia ineligible to host any of its events.

There is one Russian member of the FIL Executive Board in Russian Luge Federation President Natalia Gart, whose role is not referenced in the announcement.

Measures implemented will apply "until further notice."

The FIL said it will support the Ukraine Luge Federation "with all available resources" ©Getty Images

"The FIL is in regular contact with the Ukraine Luge Federation and will support them with all available resources," the organisation said.

"The FIL stands with the Ukraine Luge Federation and the people in Ukraine in this difficult time, and will use every opportunity to support the Federation, its athletes, coaches and officials."

It also declared: "The war being waged against the Ukrainian people is unacceptable and is in stark contrast to all the principles that we, as an international Olympic sports federation, stands for."

Moreover, the International Federation has vowed to investigate "certain derogatory and disturbing social media posts by Russian athletes directed at Ukraine".

An increasing number of International Federations have heeded the IOC's call for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be expelled from sports competitions, following yesterday's confirmation from bodies including World Athletics, the International Ski Federation and International Skating Union.

The International Table Tennis Federation Group, which includes its commercial vehicle World Table Tennis, also barred Russian and Belarusian players and officials from its competitions.

A similar move was taken by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, while the International Surfing Federation (ISA) and World Lacrosse have banned Russia from their events.

As with the FIL, Belarus is not a National Federation of the ISA or World Lacrosse.

World Archery has joined the list of International Federations to have banned Russia and Belarus from their events ©Getty Images

Today, World Archery has banned athletes and officials from both countries from international events "until further notice".

The International Federation of Sport Climbing has done likewise, and opted to "suspend all IFSC competitions scheduled to be held in Russia and Belarus until further notice", including the Boulder and Speed World Cup in Moscow and next year's Youth World Championships.

It is also set to discuss waiving the annual membership fee and registration fees for the Ukrainian Mountaineering and Climbing Federation at its General Assembly in Salt Lake City on March 18 and 19.

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has prohibited Russian and Belarusian athletes, horses and officials from its events, although this will only apply from Sunday (March 6) "so that FEI events already in progress, or about to start, are not unduly disrupted."

This year's International Functional Fitness Federation (iF3) World Championships due to be held in Moscow from August 26 to 28 are to be relocated, with Russian and Belarusian participation at if3 events banned until further notice.

The World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) has suspended the National Federations from Russia and Belarus, with athletes from both countries ineligible to compete at its events.

It has also asked all officials from Russia and Belarus holding leadership positions or serving on Committees and Commissions to resign with immediate effect.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been permitted to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics, which are due to open on Friday (March 4), but only as neutral athletes.