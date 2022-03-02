The International School Sports Federation (ISF) has stripped Russia of the right to stage the 2024 ISF Gymnasiade.

It has also banned Russia and Belarus from participating in any ISF events and will not let the countries send representation to the ISF General Assembly.

Yekaterinburg had been due to hold the ISF's flagship event in 2024.

The sanctions follow Russia launching an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday (February 24), supported by Belarus, and are in accordance with an International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendation to strip the aggressor of all sporting events and bar them from international competition.

The ISF is calling for an immediate end to the invasion, its members to show solidarity with Ukraine and for members to follow IOC decisions on the crisis.

Yekaterinburg had been due to host the ISF Gymnasiade in 2024 ©Getty Images

It is monitoring events in Ukraine alongside the Ukrainian Federation of School Sport, the ISF added.

The next ISF Gymnasiade is set for Normandy in France, taking place between May 14 and 22.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the invasion began, according to the Government.

In excess of 800,000 people have fled the country.

At least 20 Olympic International Federations have now banned Belarusian and Russian athletes from their competitions outright.