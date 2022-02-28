The Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) has enlisted the Giga'Games Federation Guadeloupe to host an esports competition parallel to the inaugural Caribbean Games later this year.

The Giga'Games CANOC Esports Series was announced to the gaming community during an official launch on streaming website Twitch.

The historic inclusion of a regional esports competition comes as the result of a series of discussions which started in 2020 with the Guadeloupe Olympic Committee to produce a modern and innovative Games aimed at engaging young people.

The Esports Series was sanctioned by the CANOC Executive Board to be held at the same time as the Caribbean Games, while remaining independent of Guadeloupe 2022.

It will have separate branding, medals, organisation and governance from the Caribbean Games.

"This is an awesome moment and occasion for CANOC, the official launch and endorsement of the esports series that will be held alongside the inaugural CANOC Caribbean Games in Guadeloupe," CANOC President Brian Lewis said.





"The involvement of esports is something that the Caribbean Games and CANOC must embrace.

"It is a great start and opportunity, it sets the stage for how CANOC is going to look at the Caribbean Games, we have to look at it out of the box, creatively and innovate.

"It cannot be the same old same old.

"Having esports is going to be important, the fact also that prize money is involved, is something that CANOC has to explore going forward, in terms of medal bonuses etc.

"CANOC simplify cannot just fall in line and do what the status quo is doing, we have to look at doing things differently that will engage the young and young people of the Caribbean in a way that is relevant to them, in a way that incorporates the modern environment and reality.

"I think is it a very important moment for CANOC and we look forward to a very successful series."

Guadeloupe 2022 is set to take place from June 29 to July 3 later this year.

It was originally scheduled for 2021 but was moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.