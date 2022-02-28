The Wyndley Leisure Centre has an international-standard hockey pitch ©Birmingham 2022

Renovations to the hockey facilities at Wyndley Leisure Centre on the outskirts of Birmingham have been successfully completed, with the venue now possessing a International Hockey Federation-standard pitch.

The leisure centre, which is in Sutton Coldfield to the north of Birmingham, was chosen as the official training facility for hockey, triathlon, and Para triathlon in November and will be a base for teams to train while competing at the Commonwealth Games.

The upgraded pitch replicates the playing surface at the University of Birmingham, ensuring the 10 women’s hockey teams and 10 men’s hockey side due to participate at Birmingham 2022 will have a comprehensive training venue.

England's three-time triple Commonwealth Games medallist Laura Unsworth praised the work underway when she visited the site in November.

"Those last few days before a major tournament begins are vital to a team’s preparations, so it is fantastic news that for Birmingham 2022 the hockey teams will have access to a brand-new pitch for training," said Unsworth.

Laura Unsworth has won three Commonwealth Games hockey medals ©Birmingham 2022
Unsworth won Delhi 2010 and Gold Coast 2018 bronze medals, as well as silver at Glasgow 2014.

Representing Britain, Unsworth won Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and bronze medals at London 2012 and Tokyo 2020.

In the long run, local community groups, schools, and hockey clubs, such as Sutton Coldfield Hockey Club, will have the chance to use and benefit from the upgraded venue.

Wyndley Leisure Centre, which is owned by Birmingham City Council and is operated by Birmingham Community Leisure Trust, has had its upgrades funded through the Birmingham 2022 capital programme budget and Sport England’s national lottery scheme.

More than 4,500 athletes are anticipated to compete at Birmingham 2022, which is scheduled to run between July 28 and August 8.

Hockey matches are set to be played on every day of the Commonwealth Games.