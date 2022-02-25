The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has unveiled its Anti-Doping Taskforce for Birmingham 2022 and pledged a zero-tolerance approach to prioritise the rights of clean athletes.

Both the CGF and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) will lead the taskforce, with UKAD acting as secretariat.

It will be co-chaired by Dr Peter Harcourt, the CGF's medical advisor, and UKAD's Pat Hartley.

Other representatives from the CGF will be Dr Andrew Pipe, Urvasi Naidoo, Dr Aya Nakitanda and Dr Chin Sim Teoh, while Danny Ashworth and David Cox will also take roles for UKAD.

The rest of the members represent a wide section of the Commonwealth, including Michael Harkins and Steve Wyatt from Sport Integrity Australia.

Natasha Danschinko and Sonya Aristone will represent the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport, while Hayden Tapper and Lisa Walker have been appointed through Drug Free Sport New Zealand.

Sarah Shibutse and Martin Yauma will take seats for the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, Patrick Weleman and Sasha Sutherland will represent the Caribbean Regional Anti-Doping Organisation and Fahmy Galant and Elske Schabort have taken roles for the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport.

Two sports are also represented on the taskforce - athletics and rugby.

Nancy Sclavo and Raphael Roux have been appointed for the Athletics Integrity Unit while Clive Kennington and Ross Blake will serve for World Rugby.

The taskforce will release testing and education resources and recommendations to anti-doping organsiations in the coming months.

This will help athletes arrive at Birmingham 2022 "educated appropriately and tested", the CGF said.

"I am proud that we can today unveil the Anti-Doping Taskforce for Birmingham 2022," CGF President Dame Louise Martin said.

"Working with UKAD and anti-doping organisations across the Commonwealth, our absolute commitment to clean sport at the Games could not be clearer.

"The taskforce will play a crucial role in protecting the rights of clean athletes and underpinning the CGF values of humanity, equality and destiny."

The taskforce builds on the High Integrity Anti-Doping Partnership in place at Gold Coast 2018, the CGF said ©Getty Images

Birmingham 2022 will support the work of the taskforce.

"The Anti-Doping Taskforce will play a critical role in ensuring that Birmingham 2022 is a showcase of world class clean sport," said Harcourt.

"We are thankful for the support and expertise of the taskforce members without whom this would not be possible.

"The CGF is fully committed to the pursuit of fair play and it is vital that sports fans across the Commonwealth know that what they are witnessing on the field of play is honest, legitimate sport.

"Above all, we are there to support all clean athletes with a zero tolerance to doping so that they can compete fairly on the biggest stage and showcase the very best of Commonwealth sport."

The CGF said the taskforce was following in the footsteps of the High Integrity Anti-Doping Partnership which was put in place for Gold Coast 2018.

"UKAD is delighted to have been asked to lead the Commonwealth Games Anti-Doping Taskforce with the CGF, working to give public confidence in clean sport," said Hartley.

"This taskforce will be vital in protecting the integrity of clean sport and ensuring all athletes can compete on a level playing field.

"We are looking forward to the build up to a home Commonwealth Games and collaborating with anti-doping organisations across the Commonwealth to ensure pre-Games testing programmes are meaningful and effective.

"In addition to the testing programmes, education will be a new addition and focus for the taskforce, which will provide long-term benefits to the Commonwealth Games, beyond Birmingham 2022."