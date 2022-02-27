The European Taekwondo Union (ETU) has appointed Aziz Acharki, Marco Carreira and Carlos Esteves to work as European Taekwondo Performance Center (ETPC) trainers.

The three coaches will be working with the ETU's smaller members to raise levels across the continent.

First ETPC training sessions are due to take place in April.

The ETPC has been launched by the ETU in an attempt to provide athletes from smaller European countries with the coaching and help they need to perform at the highest level.

Pooling resources will allow athletes from such nations to achieve results which would not otherwise be possible, it is hoped.



Regular online feedback, training camps in up-to-date facilities and personalised training programmes all feature in the ETPC plans.

The three new trainers will be expected to play a significant role in developing this.

Acharki and Esteves are both from Germany, while Carreira is Spanish.

Eight European countries - plus the Russian Olympic Committee - won medals in taekwondo at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.