Former karate world champion Jordan Thomas has been selected to join the GB Taekwondo's world-class performance programme through the Fighting Chance talent-identification initiative.

Thomas is one of the 11 new fighters, including seven teenagers, selected for GB Taekwondo's top performance programme after changing sport.

The 29-year-old, who narrowly missed out on qualifying for Tokyo 2020 where karate made its Olympic debut, will now look to become an Olympian through taekwondo at Paris 2024.

"Life is about facing new challenges," said Thomas.

"And this is definitely going to be a challenge starting in a new sport.

"But what we do today affects tomorrow.

"We do things with purpose and that’s how I plan to go on."

The latest Fighting Chance programme was launched after Britain secured five Olympic and Paralympic taekwondo medals at Tokyo 2020.

A record 297 applicants registered their interest in joining the scheme.

Olympic silver medallist Lauren Williams and 2015 World Championship silver medallist Damon Sansum are two of Fighting Chance's success stories.

Mason Sherman, 20, who will compete in the men's over-80 kilograms division, joins Thomas - who will be in the under-68kg category - in switching from karate.

Sohrab Alipour, Adelaide Barnes, Cameron Booth, Morgan Curtis, Poppy Mackay, Leyla Palser, Leo Speight, Joshua Tobin and Adele Williamson are the other nine additions to the world-class performance programme.