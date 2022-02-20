Bensafi leaves French Federation of Taekwondo to become sport's manager at Paris 2024

Mehdi Bensafi has left the French Federation of Taekwondo (FFTDA) after 15 years of service to take up the post as taekwondo's sport manager for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

He joined the National Federation in 2007, supervising elite athletes at the National Institute of Sport, Expertise, and Performance.

His coaching responsibilities covered the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and various European and World Taekwondo Championships.

Bensafi also served as the FFTDA's deputy national technical director for innovation, research and development.

He will continue his involvement with taekwondo, with Bensafi handed responsibilities for organising the sport for Paris 2024.

Bensafi was saddened to leave the FFTDA, and paid tribute to his colleagues at the organisation.

"It is with great emotion that I leave this great family of French taekwondo," he said.

Mehdi BensafI has taken over as taekwondo's sport manager for Paris 2024, with events set to be staged at the Grand Palais ©Getty Images

"This departure puts an end to 15 years of commitment mainly to the management of the French teams.

"A demanding position that allowed me first of all to realise a dream of a young enthusiast but also allowed me to accompany several athletes to realise theirs.

"I would like to thank the various national technical departments for having trusted me in my missions, the work colleagues with whom we have gone through difficult periods but also magical moments and the various teams of elected officials who work and continue to work for the development of taekwondo and its associated disciplines in France.

"I also thank all the athletes with whom I collaborated, they all, without exception, taught me something."

Taekwondo first appeared as an Olympic medal sport at Sydney 2000, while it made its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Para taekwondo at Paris 2024 is set to expand from three weight divisions for both genders to five, which will allow a further 48 competitors to take part.

The Grand Palais in the French capital is due to host taekwondo events at Paris 2024.