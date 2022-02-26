Ledecká puts Olympic near-misses in rear view by winning first Alpine Ski World Cup race since Beijing 2022

Ester Ledecká triumphed in the first of two downhill races at Crans-Montana to record her first Alpine Ski World Cup victory since 2020.

The Czech, who splits her time between this circuit and the Snowboard World Cup, was the eighth skier out of the gate but the fastest down the piste, boosted by a particularly strong end to the run.

Ledecká beat out Ragnhild Mowinckel by 0.21sec, and the pair remained in the top two until the conclusion.

Austria's Cornelia Hütter was an additional 0.21sec back in third place, and on the podium for a third World Cup race in a row.

Norway's Mowinckel was on a downhill podium for the first time.

Priska Nufer from Switzerland was fourth and Mirjam Puchner of Austria completed the top five.

Switzerland's Olympic and world champion Corinne Suter finished down in 10th, while compatriot and Beijing 2022 super-G winner Lara Gut-Behrami missed a gate as the first skier to race.

Ester Ledecká won a snowboard gold medal at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

It is Ledecká's third Alpine Ski World Cup win in total, and second in the downhill discipline.

The win will offer some consolation after the 26-year-old narrowly missed out on an Alpine skiing medal at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ledecká placed fifth in the super-G - where she was the defending champion - and fourth in the combined.

The Czech phenomenon did win parallel giant slalom snowboard gold but could not match the incredible heights of Pyeongchang 2018, where she won gold medals on both skis and a snowboard.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States - who did not race today - remains the overall women's Alpine Ski World Cup leader.