Joana Hählen has taken victory in the first training day of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup downhill event in Crans-Montana in Switzerland.

The 30-year-old Swiss athlete completed the Mont Lachaux course after 1min 32.36sec to record a perfect start to the four-day event.

Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway crossed the line just 0.65sec later while France's Laura Gauche rounded out the top-three with a time of 1:33.16.

Hählen has never won a World Cup event in her eight-year career but is looking like a strong contender in Switzerland.

She has podiumed twice both times in 2020, finishing third in the downhill event in Bankso in Bulgaria and third in the Rosa Khutor Super-G contest in Russia.

Joana Hählen crossed the line after 1:32.36 to lead the pack in Crans-Montana ©Getty Images

Crans-Montana is the 28th stop of the women's 2021-2022 Alpine Ski World Cup and the first since the season took a break for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States currently occupies first place in the overall standings with 1,026 points while Slovakian Petra Vlhová and Italy's Federica Brignone sit in second and third with 1,009 and 772 points, respectively.

Another training round is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Switzerland before the World Cup runs are contested on February 26 and 27.

Following this weekend's competition, athletes will remain in Switzerland for the next leg of the World Cup due to be staged in Lenzerheide from March 5 to 6.