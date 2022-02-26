EOC backs IOC stance on Russia and Belarus, vows to help Ukraine's Olympic community

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) has endorsed an International Olympic Committee (IOC) call for Russia and Belarus to be stripped of all international sporting events and have their flags banned.

An EOC Executive Committee meeting endorsed the IOC's statement condemning Russia for breaking the Olympic Truce, and the EOC has called on all members to "stand in solidarity" with Ukraine's Olympic community.

The EOC insists it will provide humanitarian support where it can, and thanked neighbouring National Olympic Committees for assistance so far offered to Ukraine.

It is to monitor the situation in association with the IOC, which earlier this week set up a taskforce to coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic community in Ukraine.

Like the IOC, the EOC highlighted that Russia's actions violated the Olympic Truce.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been met with protests in the West, and economic sanctions ©Getty Images

Russia launched ground and air attacks on Ukraine on Thursday (February 24).

Hundreds of people have been killed, including civilians, and hundreds of thousands displaced.

UEFA, the International Judo Federation, the International Federation of Sport Climbing, the International Ski Federation and motorsport promotion Formula One are among the organisations to have cancelled or moved events in Russia already.

In football, Poland's men's team are refusing to play Russia in a World Cup qualifier.

Numerous Russian athletes, including tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, have also voiced opposition to the conflict.