Rublev and Medvedev speak out against Russian invasion of Ukraine

Andrey Rublev has called on the Russian Government to cease its attack on Ukraine, writing "No war please" on a camera after progressing to the Dubai Tennis Championships final.

The world number seven made the powerful gesture in the immediate aftermath of his win over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

Rublev is among a growing number of Russian athletes to have expressed solidarity with Ukraine and opposition to the invasion, despite the potential of repercussions from the Russian authorities.

More than 1,500 people have been arrested in Moscow for demonstrating against Russia's military assault on Ukraine.

Other prominent Russian athletes to have called for an end to hostilities include US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and ice hockey great Alexander Ovechkin.

Rublev's written message comes after he had already weighed in on the situation following a quarter-final victory over Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.

"In these moments you realise that my match is not important," Rublev said.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022

"It's not about my match, how it affects me.

"What's happening [in Ukraine] is much more terrible.

"You realise how important it is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united.

"We should take care of our earth and of each other, this is the most important thing."

Rublev's compatriot Medvedev, who next week will become world number one, also spoke out against the invasion while playing at the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

"Watching the news from home, waking up here in Mexico, was not easy," Medvedev said.

"By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world.

"We play in so many different countries; I've been in so many countries as a junior and as a pro.

"It's just not easy to hear all this news.

"I'm all for peace."

"Please, no more war," said Russian ice hockey great Alexander Ovechkin ©Getty Images

Rublev partnered with Ukrainian Denys Molchanov to win the men's doubles in last week's Marseille Open.

"This was amazing, because people need to stay together," said Medvedev, referencing the Russian-Ukrainian victory.

In Dubai, Rublev is said to face the Czech Republic's Jiří Veselý in today's final while Medvedev lost in straight sets to Rafael Nadal of Spain in the Mexican Open semi-finals.

"Please, no more war," was Ovechkin's plea.

The 36-year-old who players for the Washington Capitals in the National Hockey League added: "It's a hard situation.

"I have family back in Russia and it is scary moments.

"But we can't do anything.

"We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right."