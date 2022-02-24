Dolgopyat tops floor qualification on first day at FIG Apparatus World Cup

Olympic gold medallist Artem Dolgopyat of Israel finished top of the qualification proceedings in the floor event on day one of the International Gymnastics Federation Individual Apparatus World Cup in Coltbus, Germany.

The Israeli scored 14,800 whereas Aurel Benovic of Croatia made 13,766 in second and Italy’s Thomas Grasso totalled 13,600 in third.

In the men’s pommel horse event, Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov impressed by ranking first in qualifying with an unbeatable score of 15,266.

Despite the outbreak of war at home, the Ukrainian delegation participated with 2021 World Championships bronze medallist Illia Kovtun producing a 14,700-level performance to come in second.

Albania's Matvei Petrov, the European pommel horse champion in 2020, came in third, scoring 14,500 whilst Turkey's Ferhat Arican, who has won Olympic bronze on the parallel bars, ended qualification in 15th.

The men's rings saw tight rankings at the top as Adem Asil of Turkey finished first on 14,533, and Britain's Courtney Tulloch, four-time medallist at the European Championships, and Turkey’s Ibrahim Colak, the rings' 2019 world champion, coming below with a tied total of 14,466.

Armenia's Artur Davtyan, last year's European champion on pommel horse, finished fifth by making 14,266.

In the women's uneven bars, The Netherlands' Tisha Volleman, who won bronze at the 2018 European Championships, topped qualification with a total of 13,066 as Belarus' eight-time Olympian Anastasiya Smantsar came in second on 12,933.

Ukraine's 17-year-old Daniela Batrona, who came in third, also progressed to the final.

The women's vault saw Slovenia's Tjasa Kysselef finish first with a score of 13,016.

In second was Wiktoria Lopuszanska of Poland on 12,949 and Ofir Netzer of Irael, who won gold at the 2018 edition for vault, finished third on 12,816.