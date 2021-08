Jamaica Olympic Association funding cyclists as part of Sport for All campaign

The Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) has sponsored the Jamaica Cycling Federation (JCF) to the tune of $2.6 million (£1.9 million/€2.2 million) as part of its Sport for All campaign.

Of the funding, $1.6 million (£1.15 million/€1.35 million) was spent on the team of four, consisting of Dahlia Palmer, Daniel Palmer, Brandon Reid and Zoe Boyd, which took part at the Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Peru’s capital Lima from June 23 to 29.

The team was coached by Ricardo Lynch, and their results earned Jamaica a place at the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in the Colombian city of Cali this November.

Dahlia Palmer meanwhile moved up to 67th on the International Cycling Union (UCI) women's elite sprint rankings.

A team of 12 was also able to attend the Caribbean and Pan American Road Championships in the Dominican Republic from August 11 to 15, coached by Adrian Clarke.

Jamaica sent a six-member under-23 male team of Brandon Baker, Alex Morgan, Andrew Ramsay, Stephen McCalla, and Kevan Pryce, with Llori Sharp an under-23 female rider.

Mark Williams, Jermar Brissett, Jerome Forrest, Obrian Madourie, Russell Small and Phillip McCatty took part as elite riders.

The Caribbean nation also earned a place at Cali 2021 through its performance in the Dominican Republic.

Sport for All aims to boost Jamaican athletes’ prospects of qualifying for Paris 2024

The campaign follows on from the JOA’s 10 in 20 programme for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which aimed for the country to participate in at least 10 sporting disciplines.

Our 'Sport For All' campaign is designed to enhance the efforts of Jamaican athletes.



We are committed to the efforts of Jamaica's sponsorship to the Jamaica Cyclying Federation.



With the help of our sponsors we will continue our efforts to mirror the bluprint of '10 in 20' . pic.twitter.com/7Y8cYRNL16 — Jamaica Olympic Association (@jamaicaolympic) August 21, 2021

Ryan Foster, the chief executive and secretary general of the JOA, explained the National Olympic Committee's reasons for running the Sport for All programme.

"This investment of $2.6 million in cycling has laid the foundation for the launch of our Sport for All campaign for the France 2024 Olympic Games," Foster said.

"Our campaign will be centred around a continued inclusive approach to incorporate an equal opportunity for all sports that have a chance to represent Jamaica at the Olympic Games in 2024.

"The development of these sporting disciplines is continuous and has to start somewhere, and we believe that the JOA has a critical role to play, along with our members, to increase the representation.

"We will continue our expansive approach to sport governance and opportunities for all as our members, by virtue of their performance, have demonstrated to us that the dividends have already been reaped.

"The JOA is extremely pleased with the development of cycling in Jamaica despite the challenges faced with a pandemic.

"Our investments in cycling have already paid dividends with the qualification of athletes to the Junior PanAm Games and the improved world rankings of Dahlia Palmer."

JCF secretary Donna-Kaye Sharpe said the contributions from the JOA were invaluable.

"The membership of the JCF appreciates the support from the JOA in developing cycling in Jamaica," Sharpe commented.

"Without this support, members of the national teams would not have been able to gain valuable UCI points and improve, overall, the country’s ranking.

"We are pleased with the continued support from the JOA."

Jamaica’s only cycling medal at an Olympic Games was David Weller’s bronze in the 1-kilometre time trial at Moscow 1980, and current coach Lynch was the last cyclist to represent the country at an Olympics at Beijing 2008.