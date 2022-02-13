Røiseland completes golden hat-trick as Maillet wins again at Beijing 2022

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Røiseland proved untouchable in the women’s 10 kilometre pursuit as she captured her third gold of the Winter Olympics here, while France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet topped the podium for the second time with the men's 12.5km pursuit success.

After triumphing in the women’s 7.5km sprint and mixed relay 4x6km, Røiseland continued her stunning form to claim the pursuit crown in 34min 46.9sec at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre.

Ten-time world champion Røiseland led from start to finish, making just one shooting penalty as she won by more than a minute.

Hanna Öberg of Sweden secured her second silver of the Games after finishing runner-up behind Røiseland in the sprint as she finished in 36:23.4.

Norway’s Tiril Eckhoff, who has struggled for form this season, battled hard to take bronze with 36:35.6.

Røiseland, whose three gold medals add to the two silvers achieved at Pyeongchang 2018, admitted she did feel a weight of expectation on her shoulders heading into today’s race.

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was treated by medics after collapsing at the finish line ©Getty Images

"It's something special about the Olympics and I haven't slept so good the past two nights," said Røiseland.

"Of course it's a bit more pressure and you want to do something big.

"I just tried to be right here, right now and focus on the race.

"Before the start, my shooting coach told me to remember to enjoy this.

"This is once in a lifetime.

"He was so right."

While Røiseland and Eckhoff sealed places on the podium, there was concerns over the health of fellow Norwegian Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold who collapsed at the finish line.

According to Norway’s team doctor, Tandrevold was conscious and cited freezing temperatures and altitude as the reasons for her collapse.

The windy and snowy conditions made life difficult for biathletes but Maillet was on fire at the shooting range as she produced a clean showing.

Quentin Fillon Maillet jumps for joy after capturing the 12.5km pursuit crown ©Getty Images

Maillet backed up his 20km individual title with a commanding performance in the pursuit.

The Frenchman, who claimed silver in the sprint and mixed relay, swept to victory in 39:07.5.

Tarjei Bø of Norway and Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee incurred one shooting penalty each as they fall short of Maillet.

Bø sealed silver in 39:36.1, while Latypov bagged bronze in 39:42.8 as Maillet achieved his fourth medal of the Games.

"I never expected to have four medals in four races," said Maillet.

"My goal was to have one in relay and one in individual, but right now I have four medals and that's incredible.

"I'm so proud of myself because today, the conditions were so hard - windy, snowing.

"It was a very, very hard fight during all the race.

"I stayed very focused on me, I don't think about the pressure, about the other athletes.

"I stayed focused on myself."