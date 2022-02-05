Johannes Thingnes Bø pulled off an incredible comeback to win a three-way sprint in the biathlon mixed 4x6 kilometres relay at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, giving Norway the gold medal ahead of teams from France and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Joined in the Norwegian team by brother Tarjei Bø, Tiril Eckhoff and Marte Olsbu Røiseland, Bø overhauled a large ROC lead on the final straight of the last leg.

The 28-year-old, who won three medals at Pyeongchang 2018, crossed the line 0.9sec ahead of France's Quentin Fillon Maillet and 1.5 in front of ROC man Eduard Latypov.

Norway had led after the first leg, but Eckhoff conceded nine penalties, dropping the country considerably off the pace.

Émilien Jacquelin inherited a chunky lead for France at the halfway stage, but a poor round of shooting allowed the ROC to move into first and left world Cup leader Fillon Maillet playing catch-up as the Bø brothers brought Norway back towards the leaders.

Lapytov led into the final shooting section, but one missed target allowed the perfect Fillon Maillet to close the gap and soon after they began the final charge to the line the Frenchman was right behind the ROC skier, ready to pounce.

Bø had more ground to make up, but make it up he did to set up a three-way sprint finish.

Bø finished strongest, moving clear to claim the victory.

Lapytov could hold off neither Bø or Fillon Maillet, and despite leading for the majority of the leg was left in third place.

Fourth-place Sweden were 41.0sec back, and Germany more than a minute behind the winning time of 1 hour 6min 35.6sec.

Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet and Julia Simon joined Jacquelin and Fillon Maillet in the French team, while Uliana Nigmatullina, Kristina Reztsova and Alexander Loginov completed Lapytov's ROC side.

The next biathlon event is the women's 15km individual race on Monday (February 7).