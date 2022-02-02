Paul Buxton has been confirmed as GB Taekwondo's next chief executive, joining the organisation from UK Sport.

Buxon has been UK Sport's head of performance investment for the past five years, a role which included overseeing the investment process for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 50-year-old will follow Matt Archibald in the senior GB Taekwondo post, after Archibald chose to leave after four years to become English Institute of Sport chief executive.

Archibald is due to depart later this month.

GB Taekwondo chair Julia Newton is "delighted" Buxton is joining the organisation, saying he was hired after "a very competitive process".

"Paul was an outstanding candidate in terms of his understanding of the issues facing GB Taekwondo and his deep understanding of the sector," Newton added.

"His background as a leader in policy in high-performance sport, covering Olympic and Paralympic disciplines, development and performance and his previous experience with both Sport England and British Triathlon will prove to be invaluable as we work with our stakeholders."

Bradly Sinden, in red, was one of five British taekwondo medallists across the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

"I am grateful to Julia and the GB Taekwondo Board for giving me the opportunity to join this experienced team," Buxton added.

"With a cohort of high-performing athletes, more taekwondo events in the Paralympics Games programme, and a diverse community of aspiring athletes and coaches, GB Taekwondo has a great opportunity ahead.

"I look forward to working with the team to chart a successful future for the athletes, the sport, and for this unique national sporting organisation.

"On leaving UK Sport, I would like to thank the staff and Board at UK Sport both past and present for their support over the last 16 years.

"It has been a privilege to play a part in the success story of UK Sport and the high-performance system."

Britain won three taekwondo medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and two when the sport made its Paralympic debut.