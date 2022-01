GB Taekwondo has signed British sportswear manufacturer Castore to a long-term sponsorship deal leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Based in Manchester - which is also where GB Taekwondo's headquarters are - Castore is a sportswear and athletic clothing designer and manufacturer and has sponsorship deals with Premier League football clubs Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, McLaren F1, England Cricket, Cricket South Africa and Samoa Rugby Union.

The details of the deal have not been announced, nor the precise services Castore will provide GB Taekwondo, though it is expected Castore will provide sportswear and clothing for GB Taekwondo athletes.

"Partnering with a brand that is so committed to making technically excellent garments was non-negotiable," said GB Taekwondo chief executive officer Matt Archibald.

"Couple that with the energy, passion and ambition we have seen from the Manchester-based founders and their leadership team, and we see a great fit with the organisations.

"I was really impressed when I met Castore co-founder, Tom Beahon, at their Manchester headquarters.

"He showed great interest in Olympic and Paralympic sport and is committed to supporting our athletes with their Paris 2024 campaigns.

"We see many parallels between Castore’s DNA and bold approach with the GB Taekwondo journey from start-up and obscurity to a world-leading taekwondo nation in a few exhilarating years.

"However, it was athlete engagement that sealed the decision.

"Our fighters were excited with the quality of the range and designs when we met the Castore team to sample the products."

Castore co-founder Tom Beahon added: "Castore is delighted to welcome GB Taekwondo as our most recent high-performance partner and Olympic/Paralympic sport to truly strengthen our presence on the global stage of competition.

"We were impressed by the passion, drive and commitment of GB Taekwondo and their athletes when sampling the garments which align perfectly with our Better Never Stops ethos.

"It is no surprise that GB Taekwondo continues to achieve success at major competitions by striving for marginal gains and improvements.

"The next cycle of activity for GB Taekwondo is one which excites us, and we look forward to both organisations continuing to deliver high performance and technical excellence over the coming years."