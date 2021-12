Wang Yidi stunned Olympic champion and world number one Chen Meng with a comeback victory to secure her place in the women's final at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals in Singapore.

It was an enthralling all-Chinese semi-final as Chen led twice only to lose a tense closing game as Wang emerged victorious from the five-game tussle at OCBC Arena.

Wang triumphed 11-8, 8-11, 12-14, 11-4, 5-11, 11-8, 12-12 in 90 minutes as she sealed her first victory over Chen in an international competition.

"I’m really happy to win today," said world number four Wang, per The Straits Times.

"I think I performed pretty well overall.

"The match was really intense but I put up a good fight."

Breaking limits! 🔥 Wang Yidi 🇨🇳 defeats the world #1 Chen Meng at #WTTSingapore 😱 Into the final she goes! 👏🏻



— World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) December 6, 2021

Second seed Sun Yingsha came from a game down to defeat Japan’s Hina Hayata 6-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-9, 11-8 to set up a meeting with Wang.

World number one Fan Zhendong of China and Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto will meet in the men’s final at the inaugural edition of the WTT Cup Finals.

Fan was forced to dig deep before prevailing 9-11, 11-9, 12-10, 6-11, 11-7, 11-9 against compatriot Wang Chuqin.

Harimoto will hope to stop Fan as he moved a step closer to the title after beating Brazil’s Hugo Calderano 11-6, 11-9, 14-16, 11-5, 11-3.

Earlier, Calderano overcame Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna 11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-4 and Harimoto knocked out Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting with a 11-4, 7-11, 11-6, 13-11 triumph in the quarter-finals.