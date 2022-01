The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has confirmed the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu will go ahead as planned in April.

The Chinese city, which is scheduled to host the postponed Summer World University Games later this year, is due to stage the event from April 16 to 22.

It is set to be a rare example of a major international sports event taking place in China, which is among the few countries in the world to continue with a "zero-COVID policy".

Dozens of competitions which the country had been due to hold have been postponed or cancelled as a result of COVID-19 and the strict entry and quarantine rules implemented by China in response to the pandemic.

The ITTF said the World Championships will be "put under strict closed-loop management in a bubble format", similar to the one that will be in place at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

It has promised an "extensive set of COVID-19 countermeasures" will be in operation "to ensure all participants arrive smoothly, participate securely, and return safely".

"I am delighted to confirm the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals will be held in April in Chengdu," said ITTF President Petra Sörling.

"In these times of uncertainty, we are grateful to our hosts, who have taken every necessary measure to ensure the successful delivery of our marquee event.

"The table tennis family is looking forward to a full year of table tennis action after a successful end of 2021 that heralded the international restart of the sport."

Chengdu was awarded the hosting rights in 2019.

The event is set to be the first World Team Table Tennis Championships to be held since 2018 after the cancellation of the 2020 edition in Busan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Busan is instead scheduled to stage the tournament in 2024.

"We are very confident in the preparations of Chengdu for our World Championships," said ITTF chief executive Steve Dainton.

"We are working closely with them on all the precautionary measures to ensure the safe delivery of the event.

"I am looking forward to an extraordinary event in the beautiful capital of Sichuan Province."