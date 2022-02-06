Holloway lays down mighty opening mark in 60m hurdles at New Balance Grand Prix

World champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Grant Holloway, unbeaten in the 60m hurdles since 2014, maintained his omnipotence on the boards today at the New Balance Grand Prix in New York as he won in a 2022 world-leading mark of 7.37sec.

The amiable 24-year-old American, who last season ran a world indoor record of 7.29 - breaking the 1994 mark of 7.30 set by Britain’s Colin Jackson - thus laid down an impressive first marker for a season in which he will seek a first world indoor gold and the successful defence of his world outdoor title.

In one of the showcase events of the third leg of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meetings, Holloway got away superbly at the first attempt, only for the field to be recalled with a delayed gun.

His focus remained unaffected as another swift start established him in a lead he never lost as he moved fluently over the barriers.

His American compatriot Trey Cunningham, still on the college circuit, underlined his huge potential as he chased the leggy world champion home in 7.47, with third place going to a third home runner, Tokyo 2020 finalist Devon Allen, who clocked 7.51.

"It feels good to be back," said Holloway.

"I want to get ready for 2022 because there's a lot of world championship racing this year."

Grant Holloway JUST DID THAT‼️@Flaamingoo_ takes over the world lead🌎in the men's 60m hurdles at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at @OBTFAC with a winning time of 7.37 👏👏👏#JourneyToGold #WorldIndoorTour pic.twitter.com/C0Rf02xhz2 — USATF (@usatf) February 6, 2022

Asked to reflect upon his defeat in the Tokyo 2020 110m hurdles final, where Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment just beat him to the gold, Holloway responded:

"It’s just like anything else - we are in a sport that calls for for consistency.

"You want to be consistent in everything you do and I wasn’t consistent on that day.

"I just want to take that on my shoulders and go again."

The meeting - traditionally held in Boston, but temporarily relocated to the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island - produced a clutch of 2022 best marks and national records.

Mikiah Brisco won the women’s 60 metres in 7.07sec, the fastest time run so far this year, with Briana Williams of Jamaica, 2018 world 100 and 200m under-20 champion and a Tokyo 2020 4x100m gold medallist, second in 7.11.

In the men’s 60m, home sprinter Noah Lyles, world champion and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist at 200 metres, was last out of the blocks but finished irresistibly to win in a personal best of 6.56sec.

It was a fine occasion for Spanish middle distance runners.

Adel Mechaal, who has European indoor gold and bronze medals in his collection, set a European record of 7min 30.82sec in winning the men’s 3,000 metres.

Britain’s Andrew Butchart set a personal best of 7:37.42 in second place ahead of Luis Grijalva in a Guatemala record clocked at the same time, but four thousandths of a second slower, with another Briton, 1500m specialist Jake Wightman, fourth with a personal best of 7:37.81.

Mechaal's compatriot Mariano Garcia won the men’s 800m in a national record and 2022 world lead time of 1min 45.12sec, finishing clear of home favourite Bryce Hoppel, second in 1:46.08.

Spain also earned a win in the women’s 1500m thanks to Esther Guerrero, who recorded 4min 11.87sec, with transgender athlete Nikki Hiltz third in 4:12.32.

Jamaica’s Pan-American champion Natoya Goule ran a 2022 world-leading time of 1min 59.62sec in the women’s 800m with home athlete Olivia Baker second in a personal best of 2:00.33.

There was a Canadian national record in the women’s 3,000 metres, where Gabriela Debues-Stafford, fifth in the Tokyo 2020 1500m final, won in 8min 33.92sec.

Andrew Coscoran of Ireland and formerly of Florida State University took five seconds off his indoor personal best for the mile with a perfectly-timed surge over the final 20 metres to pass long-time leader and home runner Colby Alexander, to win in a personal best of 3min 53.64sec, putting him sixth on the all-time Irish list.

Luke McCann, charging down the home straight behind Coscoran, narrowly missed completing an Irish 1-2 as he finished third in a personal best of 3:53.83 behind Alexander, who clocked 3:53.83.

"It paid off to hold off a bit in the early part of the race and then chasing him down," Coscoran said.

Home sprinter Trayvon Bromell, who topped last year’s world rankings in the 100 metres with 9.76sec, tested himself over the relatively unfamiliar distance of 200m, winning comfortably in 20.64sec from Jamaica’s Christopher Taylor, who clocked 20.81.

Danielle Williams won the women’s 60m hurdles in a personal best of 7.83sec from fellow Jamaican Britany Anderson, who clocked 7.88 – also a personal best.

Britain’s Lorraine Ugen won the women’s long jump with 6.71m.

In the final senior event of the meeting, home sprinter Gabby Thomas won the 300m in 36.21.