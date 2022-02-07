ANOC meets ITA at Beijing 2022 to discuss how to connect with National Olympic Committees

The International Testing Agency (ITA) and the Association National Olympic Committees (ANOC) have met at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games here to discuss how ANOC can help the anti-doping organisation connect with National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

Present at the meeting were ANOC President Robin Mitchell, ANOC secretary general Gunilla Linbderg and ANOC Legal Commission chair Michael Chambers, with ITA chair Valérie Fourneyron and ITA director general Benjamin Cohen.

Discussions surrounded the ITA working with NOCs and how ANOC could assist with the initial outreach.

It would look to get NOCs better informed about the ITA, their programmes and projects.

The ANOC World Beach Games was discussed at the meeting ©Getty Images

The ANOC 2023 World Beach Games was also discussed and how the organisations could collaborate for the event.

ANOC leadership reiterated its commitment to anti-doping and ensuring that clean athletes are protected at the ANOC World Beach Games through anti-doping programmes.

Indonesia is set to host the 2023 ANOC World Beach Games, as confirmed in October.

Last week the nation became eligible again to stage events as its National Anti-Doping Organisation was taken off the World Anti-Doping Agency non-compliance list.