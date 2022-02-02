The International Testing Agency (ITA) has published the results of its pre-Games anti-doping programme which, it claims, covers a "higher risk period for doping offences" prior to the Winter Olympics here.

According to the ITA, at least 80 per cent of the more than 5,400 testing recommendations issued by its Beijing 2022 Pre-Games Expert Group were implemented.

The group, made up of six experts from winter International Federations and National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) as well as an athlete representative, underwent a risk assessment of potential Beijing 2022 athletes before the ITA looked to implement the recommendations.

The ITA said that 95 per cent of the recommended athletes had been tested at least one, while adding that those not tested were "most likely not going to participate in the Games".

It is reported by the ITA that NADOs in Russia, Germany, the United States, Canada, Norway, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, France and Sweden were issued the most testing recommendations.

"These pre-Games efforts led by the ITA in cooperation with all concerned anti-doping organisations and with the support of the World Anti-Doping Agency happen during a higher risk period for doping offences: in the run-up to the Winter Games," said ITA director general Benjamin Cohen.

The ITA has published the results of the pre-Games anti-doping programme with two days to go until the Winter Olympics are due to open ©ITA

"This is why the recommendations issued by the ITA Beijing 2022 Pre-Games Expert Group offer additional independent reference on who to test to avoid as much as possible any blind spots and to work towards robust testing efforts together to ensure fair play and the protection of athletes for Beijing 2022.

"Any gap identified by the Expert Group in the lead-up to the Games is signalled to our team on-site in China and will be integrated into our testing plan.

"As the ITA has already started its Games-time anti-doping programme, I wish to thank all committed organisations - International Olympic Winter Federations and NADOs - for their collaboration during this first and crucial phase of the anti-doping programme for Beijing 2022."

According to the ITA, the risk assessment considered data such as participating countries' risks and history of doping as well as testing statistics in those nations and the physiological profile of the sport.

Like Tokyo 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated the build-up to Beijing 2022 with several athletes being forced to pull out after testing positive for coronavirus.

Cohen admitted he had yet to receive the full list of athletes set to participate at the Games, with competition beginning today, but was confident the ITA would be able to adapt.

"It is difficult for everyone as the Opening Ceremony is [in] a few days but we still don't have the final list of athletes competing at the Games," said Cohen.

ITA director general Benjamin Cohen conceded that it is yet to receive the full list of participants for Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"I believe we will have this list on the day of the Opening Ceremony or the day after so that obviously impacts us on putting together our testing plans.

"We have to be flexible and we have to be ready for that.

"It does make it more complicated on the logical side."

Preparations for Tokyo 2020 were impacted by the withdrawal of 40 per cent of international doping control officers (DCOs).

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the global health crisis, Cohen said the ITA had not experienced the same problem as last year's Games, citing the decision to select 120 of its 150 DCOs from China rather than abroad.

About 2,900 athletes are expected to be based across three Athletes’ Villages located in the different competition zones, but Cohen insists this "facilitates" the ITA’s job.

"We have doping control stations at all three sites and are able to collect samples there," added Cohen.

"There are additional sanitary protocols in place to cope with that.

"It makes everyone's life more difficult, but that’s the world we are living in and we are adapting."