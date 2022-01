The International Testing Agency (ITA) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Government agencies in China to facilitate the exchange of information connected to potential doping offences at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

The ITA says the agreement will promote collaboration and information-sharing in the lead-up to and during the Games.

"This agreement underlines the commitment of the partners involved to fair Olympic Winter Games where doping has no place," said Valérie Fourneyron, ITA Foundation Board chair.

"I am very pleased that the highest competent Chinese authorities have reached this agreement with ITA.

"It will ensure adequate communication channels and efficient exchange of information should there be any suspicion of doping activity early next year during Beijing 2022."

The agreement is expected to build on the ITA’s existing cooperation with the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee and China Anti-Doping Agency.

It is claimed the agreement will help to ensure the Games are clean and that all available measures can be taken should the use or trafficking of banned substances or methods be discovered.

The agreement will support collaboration and information-sharing ©Getty Images

"Great thankfulness is extended to the ITA and relevant departments for their strong support to the anti-doping work of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games," said Zhang Jiandong, Beijing 2022 vice-president.

"The signing of the MoC fully demonstrates the 'zero-tolerance' attitude of the Chinese Government and the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee towards doping.

"We hope that all participants will take this MoC as a basis to strengthen cooperation and construct an effective mechanism of information exchange and communication so that we can jointly hold an Olympic Winter Games as pure and clean as ice and snow."

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20.

The Paralympics will then follow from March 4 to 13.