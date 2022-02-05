The City of Paris has launched the "bienVenue 2024" platform to showcase sites including theatres, museums, parks, hotels and restaurants in the French capital in the build-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in two years' time.

A play on the French word for welcome, bienVenue 2024 aims to enable professionals to connect with venues across Paris and encourage collaboration between international companies, federations, sponsors and other relevant bodies.

It is hoped that this will enable Paris to host events "in keeping with the scale of the Olympic Games".

The Paris 2024 Games is an opportunity for a range of facilities to host events, with some venues opening their doors to private functions for the first time and exclusively shown through bienVenue 2024.

Special access to public spaces is also provided through the platform.

A total of 13 sports venues are among those listed on the site, including the Stade Sébastien Charléty, the Tennis Club de Paris and Accor Arena.

Accor Arena is among the sports venues listed on the bienVenue 2024 platform, which aims to enable Paris to host events "in keeping with the scale of the Olympic Games" ©Getty Images

Paris landmarks including the Panthéon and the Arc de Triomphe also feature, as well a variety of accommodation settings.

The local administration in Paris claims that it is aiming to "become the world's most sustainable and responsible tourism capital", including a clean public transport system and a zero-plastic strategy.

Paris 2024 aims to run a "climate positive" Games prior to the International Olympic Committee's deadline of 2030 for Organising Committees to do so.

The city is also set to stage matches including the final during the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

Paris is due to hold the Olympics for the third time from July 26 until August 11 2024, following previous editions in 1900 and 1924.