Veteran International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Guy Drut has called for the remains of Olympic founder Pierre de Coubertin to be interred in the Pantheon in Paris.

"As a sign of the respect and solidarity that we are already celebrating in Beijing now I believe that to Paris and Olympism in general this would be a wonderful legacy that we would all share," Drut told the IOC session in Beijing this week.

"Pierre de Coubertin's family seem to be in agreement with this proposal and all my friends have given their agreement," Drut added.

He has written to French President Emmanuel Macron to ask for consideration of the idea.

French academic and novelist Erik Orsenna also supports the campaign.

"Even today sport and music are not given the same place as intellectual subjects" Orsenna told Paris Match.

"I wanted to share this idea with all the members of the IOC so that they can become part of this initiative and bring this message throughout the world," Drut explained.

Pierre de Coubertin's grave in Lausanne was decorated with a wreath on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the IOC ©ITG

IOC President Thomas Bach said the project was a "wonderful proposal" and "deserves to be successful".

"I don't know if the IOC could make any steps on this initiative which we appreciate considerably," Bach responded.

"The Pantheon is a French monument, it is an iconic building and we wish you the best of success in getting this initiative to fruition."

Coubertin was born in Paris on New Year‘s Day 1863 and it was at the city’s Sorbonne University that the decision to revive the Olympics was taken in 1894.

Coubertin collapsed and died in Geneva in 1937.

His grave is in the family tomb at the Bois de Vaud cemetery in Lausanne, close to Olympic House.

His heart was interred in a memorial stele in Ancient Olympia in 1938.

The first runner in any Olympic Torch Relay visits the memorial in an avenue known as the "Coubertin Grove".