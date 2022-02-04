Dinigeer Yilamujiang and Zhao Jiawen were chosen to light the Olympic Cauldron at the end of the Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

Cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang from Uyghur in the Xinjiang region was chosen as one of the athletes to light the Olympic Cauldron, designed in the shape of a snowflake as the Winter Olympics here were officially opened.

Dinigeer joined Nordic combined athlete Zhao Jiawen to do the honours at the National Stadium to mark the start of the Games, staged amid criticism of China’s human rights record.

