Hangzhou vice-Mayor Chen Weiqiang has claimed that the city is already prepared to host the 2022 Asian Games amid Chinese New Year celebrations.

Chen extended an invitation to people around the world to visit Hangzhou for what is set to be the 19th edition of the quadrennial event.

"As we bid farewell to the year of the ox, and welcome in the year of the tiger, I would like to wish all of our friends around the world a very happy Chinese New Year and spring festival," said Chen.

"2022 ushers in the exciting Hangzhou Asian Games, as we look forward to the magnificent opening that will take place here in Hangzhou, on September 10.

"With construction on 57 competition venues now complete and 220,000 volunteer applications reviewed, we are essentially ready to host the Games, and ready for Games-time operations.

"Here now, I would like to send a warm invitation to all of our friends in Asia, as well as around the world - let’s meet in Hangzhou, during the golden season of autumn, for a very spectacular and unforgettable Asian Games!

"Thank you!"

The multi-sport event is scheduled for September 10 to 25 in the Zhejiang city.

A total of 482 medal events across 40 sports and 61 disciplines are set to feature at the Asian Games, including debuts for breaking and esports.

Approximately 10,000 athletes are expected to compete at Hangzhou 2022.

China previously hosted the Asian Games in its capital Beijing in 1990 and in Guangzhou in 2010, and tops the all-time medals table for the Asian Games with 1,473.