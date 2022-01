The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and Hangzhou 2022 are set to showcase what progress has been made in the preparations for the 19th Asian Games in the Chinese city with the inaugural World Broadcasters Meeting.

It is scheduled to take place on January 24 and 25 in a hybrid format, with participants attending at the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) and online.

As well as providing an opportunity to display the event's progress to broadcasters, it aims to give these broadcasters a chance to give advice to the organisers.

The two-day event will begin with an Opening Ceremony featuring a promotional video and welcome addresses from the OCA and HAGOC.

A series of presentations will then be given on aspects of the Games relevant to broadcasters such as the sports programme, arrival and departure, press operations, accreditation, the media village and accommodation.

The organisers are eager for Hangzhou 2022 to unite sport and culture with the aim of capitalising on the media exposure to promote the history of the host city.

Chen Weiqiang says the 19th Asian Games will focus on the history and culture of Hangzhou, the Zhejiang region and China ©OCA

"As an indispensable part of major sports events, cultural activities help create a vibrant, high-quality atmosphere and have nowadays become highlights of the Hangzhou Asian Games," said Chen Weiqiang, vice-Mayor of Hangzhou and deputy secretary general of HAGOC.

"By holding different Asian Games-themed activities, HAGOC will showcase Asia’s wonderful and diverse civilisations and China’s remarkable culture.

"Culture is the heart and soul of a city, and cultural activities are an important means of expressing a city’s heritage and its charm and are, therefore, an important way of building its image, brand and uniting its spirit and strength."

Events staged in the lead up to Games have already displayed this as organisers have utilised the Liangzhu archaeological ruins, the Grand Canal and the West Lake, which are the city's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, in addition to the Qiantang River to host events.

The mascots, slogan, emblem and Torch design of the Games were all revealed in the iconic locations as well as countdown events.

Hangzhou 2022 is set to take place from September 10 to 25 this year, which would make it the third Chinese city to stage the event after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.