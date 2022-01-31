Camera specialist Canon has been named as the latest sponsor of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, becoming its official photography products and services partner.

Canon is headquartered in Japan, but has a regional headquarters in China which serves the region of North Asia.

The Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee said this agreement built on the international firm's previous sponsorship of major sporting events, including the last edition of the Asian Games, staged in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia four years ago, and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

It was also unveiled as an official image supporter of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games last year.

Canon's involvement at the 19th edition of the Asian Games will cover "behind-the-scenes support to members of the press", including providing assistance with the maintenance of cameras and lenses.

It has also offered its "full support" to organisers for the use of its products, ranging from cameras to copiers and printers.

Hangzhou in China is set to stage the 19th edition of the Asian Games from September 10 to 25 this year ©Getty Images

Hangzhou 2022 revealed earlier this week that it has 10 prestige partners and 94 sponsors and suppliers which have currently committed to supporting the Games.

The multi-sport event is scheduled for September 10 to 25 in the Chinese city.

A total of 482 medal events across 40 sports and 61 disciplines are set to feature at the Asian Games, including debuts for breaking and esports.

Approximately 10,000 athletes are expected to compete at Hangzhou 2022.

China previously hosted the Asian Games in its capital Beijing in 1990 and in Guangzhou in 2010, and tops the all-time medals table for the Asian Games.