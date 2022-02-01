World Lacrosse is expanding its Continental Federation presence to all five regions recognised by the Olympic Movement, with Ghana's Rufus Ntiamoah heading up the newly-formed Africa Association of Lacrosse (AAL).

National Federations from Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda serve as the founding members of the AAL, with the new body responsible for helping to guide the organisations in these four countries and expanding participation and development across the continent.

Leaders from the four national bodies met in Baltimore in the United States, where they were joined by observers from Nigeria and Rwanda, who are expected to seek World Lacrosse membership in the near future.

World Lacrosse Board and staff members also attended the meeting which led to the formation of the AAL.

Ghana Lacrosse Association President Ntiamoah was elected to the same post within the AAL, while a constitution and bylaws were also finalised in Baltimore.

Ntiamoah is tasked with overseeing the AAL's strategic plan and the filling of vacant roles on the Board of Directors, after which the AAL will be in a position to formally apply to become a World Lacrosse Continental Federation member.

Leaders of Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda's National Federations were present at a meeting in Baltimore which formed the Africa Association of Lacrosse ©Getty Images

This would allow it to join the European Lacrosse Federation, the Pan-American Lacrosse Association and the Asia Pacific Lacrosse Union, which includes representation from Oceania among its 16 members, in holding the status.

The AAL President is looking forward to starting in the position.

"I am so pleased to be selected for this role and humbled by the trust AAL members have in me to serve the organisation," Ntiamoah said.

"I look forward to the collaboration of our members to continue to develop the sport of lacrosse in Africa."

The "Lacrosse for All: Africa" initiative, started by World Lacrosse in early 2020, is credited with playing a significant role in the formation of the AAL.

The scheme receives financial support from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

World Lacrosse also plans to create a staff position to further assist with the development of the sport in Africa.

World Lacrosse is aiming for its sixes discipline to feature at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

World Lacrosse chief executive Jim Scherr claimed the new AAL would help to expand lacrosse globally, which he insisted was important given its ambitions to feature at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

"This is a seminal moment for the sport," Scherr said.

"Through our Lacrosse for All: Africa initiative - graciously supported by the IOC - our growth in Africa has been tremendous, and we now have incredible momentum following our recent meetings and the formation of the AAL.

"With critical leadership at the Board level in this area driven by President Sue Redfern and development director Bob DeMarco, as well as ongoing engagement from our staff and the global lacrosse community, this sport has become truly universal with broad international appeal, factors that also bode well on our Olympic journey."

World Lacrosse has 73 National Federation members at present.

It is aiming for its six-a-side format to debut at Los Angeles 2028, with the Organising Committee able to propose additional sports to be included at the Games.

These are set to be considered by the IOC in 2024.