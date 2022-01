San Diego has been awarded hosting rights to World Lacrosse's 2023 Men's World Championship, which its chief executive Jim Scherr claims will "serve as a catalyst for additional interest and participation" as it aims for inclusion at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The 30-team tournament was originally due to be held in 2022, but this was pushed back by a year following changes to the international sporting calendar caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including a delay to this year's World Games in Birmingham, which is set to feature lacrosse.

It is now scheduled for June 23 to July 1 2023, with a youth festival due to run alongside the World Championship.

The Snapdragon Stadium at San Diego State University (SDSO) is set to host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, the first match, semi-finals and the medal matches.

This venue is due to be opened in September this year and will hold 35,000 spectators.

Three further fields will be used on the campus.

Most featured tournament games are planned to be held at the 6,000-capacity Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego, with one other venue on the campus being used.

More than 100 matches are due to be played at the Championship.

The San Diego 2023 Organising Committee is to be chaired by Joe Tsai, the owner of the San Diego Seals, who play in North America's National Lacrosse League, and will be supported by World Lacrosse and USA Lacrosse.

World Lacrosse chief executive Jim Scherr hopes the Men's World Championship in 2023 will "serve as a catalyst for additional interest and participation" ©Getty Images

The World Championship is to be held in the field discipline, but World Lacrosse is aiming for its Sixes format to feature on the Olympic programme from 2028.

This is due to be the first World Championship held in California, with the American state also due to host the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in six years' time.

Scherr is hopeful that the tournament will boost lacrosse's Olympic prospects.

"We’re incredibly excited to bring the premier men’s lacrosse tournament to California for the first time," he said.

"The sport has seen rapid growth around the world and across the United States - especially in the south-western region - and this event will serve as a catalyst for additional interest and participation as we seek to gain inclusion for lacrosse in the 2028 Olympics.

"Under the leadership of a connected and passionate Local Organising Committee, we anticipate unprecedented exposure for the sport amidst the stunning backdrop that Southern California provides."

The Men's World Championship began in 1967 and it has been a quadrennial event since 1974.

The US are the defending champions, having triumphed over Canada in the final in Netanya in 2018.

The country has dominated the Championship with 10 titles, although it was beaten on home turf by Canada in Denver in 2014.