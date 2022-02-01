The US Paralympics Nordic Skiing team selected for Beijing 2022 is headlined by multiple Paralympic medallists.

Oksana Masters, Kendall Gretsch and Dan Cnossen share 21 Paralympic medals between them and will lead fourteen other athletes, five of which are making their Paralympic debut.

In total, the team is made up of six women, seven men and one guide.

"We have many athletes who thrive in these high-stakes competitions, who know what it means to represent Team USA as a Paralympian," Eileen Carey, director of U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing, said.

"We are looking to them, as well as our experienced coaching staff, to lead the newer athletes into Beijing 2022.

"We are motivated by the combination of experience and the high quality of our Paralympic rookies as a testament to the growth and bright future of our programme - their success this Paralympic quad has shown us that we can reach new heights in March."

Masters is the most decorated of the group with ten Paralympic medals and ten World Championship titles.

Her sixth Paralympics follows on from winning two golds in Para-cycling at Tokyo 2020 and five medals at the Lillehammer 2021 World Para Snow Sports Championships.

Gretsch’s résumé holds similar weight with a gold in Para-triathlon at Tokyo, a double Paralympic gold at Pyeongchang 2018, three World Championship titles, and 13 World Championship medals in total.

Meanwhile, Cnossen’s six Paralympic medals all came at Pyeongchang, where he won one gold, four silvers and a bronze in cross-country, skiing, and biathlon.

Oksana Masters is one of the headliners for the US Paralympics Nordic Skiing team at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Jake Adicoff, a silver medallist at Pyeongchang, will take part in the men’s visually impaired field with guide Sam Wood.

Adicoff and Wood won three medals whilst partnered together in Lillehammer.

Aaron Pike, a six-time Paralympian, and Josh Sweeney, making his first appearance at the Paralympics, completes the US team's men’s class.

Returning Paralympians and standing skiers Grace Miller, Russian Reiter and Dani Aravich will add even more experience to the team.

On the other hand, sit skiers Erin Martin and Lera Doederlein, standing skier Drew Shea and visually impaired athlete Max Nelson will also make their debuts.

The Paralympics is scheduled to begin on March 4, with Para Nordic skiing competition due to get underway the following day.