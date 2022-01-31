Jim Forbes, member of US basketball team beaten in controversial 1972 Olympics, dies of COVID-19

Jim Forbes, a member of the United States basketball team controversially defeated at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, has died from complications relating to COVID-19 at the age of 69.

Forbes, along with the rest of his US team-mates, refused to accept their Olympic silver medals after being defeated by the Soviet Union 51-50 in the final at the Rudi-Sedlmayer-Halle in the Bavarian capital.

It was the first time that the US did not win a gold medal since the sport's introduction into the Olympics at Berlin 1936.

America were heavy favourites against the Soviet Union, who went unbeaten during the event, with a plus-160-point differential during the group stage.

The Americans came from behind against their rival to take a one-point lead with three seconds remaining.

But then came a frenzied few minutes of bedlam and accusation.

The final horn sounded twice over the course of 90 seconds: the first time resulting in the Americans celebrating their ostensible victory, and the second instance, after time was added to the game clock, resulting in the Soviet Union being declared champions and gold medallists.

The United States defeat to the Soviet Union at Munich 1972 was the first time they had not won the Olympic basketball gold medal ©Getty Images

At the age of 20, Forbes was the youngest member of the US team in Munich.

"It was frustrating because we didn't play well," Forbes recalled more than 40 years later.

"Still, we hung right in there.

"With 30-some-odd seconds, I hit a jumper from the top of the key to pull us within one point.

"Then Doug Collins made two free throws to put us up one.

"I got knocked to the floor on the last Russian basket.

"I've often thought maybe I should have just gone on and fouled the guy.

"He laid the turkey in.

"When I got back, I got a couple of phone calls saying it was my fault we lost.

"For the most part, though, people were very supportive."

Jim Forbes, centre, along with his team-mates, never collected his Olympic silver medal because they were so upset by the manner of their defeat to the Soviet Union ©Getty Images

The silver medals have been locked in a safe at the International Olympic Committee’s headquarters in Lausanne for half-a-century now.

"I've thought about it a few times," Forbes told the El Paso Times in 2015.

"Maybe we should have gone on and taken the silver medal.

"A few of the guys have asked for theirs recently.

"I think maybe you can still get them.

"I don't know.

"Maybe I will someday.

"It's not something I've given a lot of thought."

Forbes was widely expected to enjoy a successful career in the National Basketball Association (NBA) graduating from the University of Texas.

He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the fourth round of the 1974 NBA draft, but he never played professionally, something he attributed to a knee injury he picked up after returning from the Olympics.

Forbes was later an assistant coach for the UTEP Miners before going to coach high school basketball in El Paso.

Forbes was taken to hospital with COVID-19 at the beginning of January but failed to recover.

He died on January 21.