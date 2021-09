Malyasia’s Chef de Mission at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, has died at the age of 82 from complications related to COVID-19, it has been announced.

Tun Ahmad Sarji was a long-serving and respected civil servant, rising to the position of Chief Secretary of State between 1990 and 1996.

After retiring from public service, the Harvard University graduate was appointed to lead a number of Government-owned companies.

He was also a keen golfer and sports leader in several sports including cricket, lawn bowls and golf.

Tun Ahmad Sarji died last Saturday (August 28) at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz, where he had been receiving treatment since August 3 after being admitted with coronavirus.

Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, left, poses with Olympic diving bronze medallist Pandelela Rinong after London 2012 ©OCM

In recognition of his services to sport he received Malaysia’s National Sports Leadership Award in 2006 and was inducted into the Olympic Council of Malaysia Hall of Fame in 2014.

Being appointed to lead Malaysia’s team at London 2012, was the highlight of his sports administration career.

He oversaw a delegation of 30 athletes who competed in nine sports.

They won two medals, a silver for badminton player Lee Chong Wei in the men’s singles and Pandelela Rinong in the women’s 10 metre platform diving.

Tun Ahmad Sarji’s 922-page book of memoirs, Given in Trust, and which contained chapters on cricket, golf and lawn bowls, was in 2012 awarded the prestigious “Tun Sri Lanang Premier Award” by the National Book Development Foundation and the Oxford Centre for Excellence in the United Kingdom.