The Organising Committee of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games is to distribute 100,000 posters across the city in four unique designs as the multi-sport event nears.

The posters will adorn 2,000 billboards before March, Hangzhou 2022 promises.

Billboards showcasing cultural elements related to the Games will be located in public places such as metro stations and feature the motto "Heart to Heart, @Future".

A bus in Hangzhou was also decorated with the Asian Games-themed posters.

Illuminated signs and countdown devices related to the Games are being set up on the main streets of the city and local news apps now feature feature Hangzhou 2022 elements as well.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are due to be held in September ©Getty Images

The posters showcase gymnastics and rowing - set to be contested at Hangzhou 2022 - as well as robot mascots Lianlian, Chenchen and Congcong.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from September 10 to 25.

There are set to be 40 sports, 61 disciplines and 482 events at Hangzhou 2022, with all 45 Olympic Council of Asia nations due to compete.

It is due to be the third time China has held the Asian Games after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.