Ten British athletes who will benefit from the Nicholas Cheffings Para Athlete Bursary in 2021 have been announced by law firm Hogan Lovells.

The bursary is now in its fourth year and will offer the 10 Paralympic hopefuls financial assistance intended to aid Tokyo 2020 preparations.

Table tennis players Jack Hunter-Spivey and Kim Daybell are among the recipients.

Daybell, who has spent eight months on the COVID-19 frontline as a junior doctor, is based in London for work and plans to use the funding to train in the capital.

"I'm looking forward to starting back training full-time for Tokyo, but will still be required to work," said Daybell.

"All our equipment and training facilities are in Sheffield, so the bursary funding will be used to rent space to play table tennis, pay a coach based in London, hire training partners, and buy home gym equipment."

Kim Daybell is among the 10 Nicholas Cheffings Para Athlete Bursary recipients ©Getty Images

Archer Jessica Stretton, judo's Christopher Skelley, triathlete and cyclist George Peasgood, swimmer Tully Kearney, canoeing's Charlotte Henshaw and Gaz Choudhry, a member of the men's wheelchair basketball team, have all been chosen to benefit from the bursary scheme.

Athletics duo Stephen Miller and Maria Lyle complete the 10.

Hogan Lovells is a Gold Partner of the British Paralympic Association, and its official provider of legal services.

It has previously supported 36 individuals through the Nicholas Cheffings Para Athlete Bursary.