British Columbia’s Chris Balison has been elected as Baseball Canada’s 12th President.

He was chosen for the role following a Special General Meeting of the national governing body's executive and Board of Directors.

Former President Jason Dickson had held the position since 2016 until he became the chief executive of the organisation in August 2020.

"I’d like to congratulate Chris on the honour of becoming Baseball Canada President," said Dickson.

"I’ve had the chance to work with Chris in recent years and look forward to continuing that working relationship with the shared vision of the growth and development on baseball in Canada."

Balison admitted that Dickson left a big hole to fill and hopes they can work together to achieve their goals.

"I thank Jason for his contributions as President and look forward to working with him in his new role as CEO," he said.

"He’s left big shoes to fill, but I am excited to lead Baseball Canada in our continued pursuit of excellence and innovation."

Balison became a member of Baseball Canada’s Board of Directors after he was elected President of British Baseball Columbia in 2020.

His first Presidential role came as head of Kamloops Minor Baseball in 2012, where registration numbers almost doubled, and established Challenger Baseball and female baseball programmes.