Former International Paralympic Committee (IPC) commercial and marketing director Alexis Schäfer has been appointed chief of operations for the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games.

Schäfer will start the role from the start of February.

Previously, Schäfer spent 20 years at the IPC and brings knowledge and experience in sport as well as a global network in sports business, focused on marketing and brand development, sponsorship, ticketing, licensing, media rights and television production.

"With our concept for the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games, we are breaking new ground and want to set standards for future events," said Jörg Förster, chairman of the Board of the German University Sports Federation.

"With Alexis Schäfer, we were able to win a proven expert for the opportunities and challenges involved."

The 44-year-old is an international business economist who was previously on the German national team for sport shooting.

"I am convinced that the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games will become a blueprint for a creative, innovative and sustainable sporting event and will be to the benefit of sport and society in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia and beyond," Schäfer said.

"I am proud to be able to contribute my experience and knowledge as chief of operations to the Organising Committee."

No better way to start the year. I am thrilled about the opportunities ahead!

Schäfer left his position at the IPC in September following the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The 2025 Summer World University Games are scheduled to take place from July 16 to 27 in 2025 in the cities of Bochum, Duisburg, Düsseldorf, Essen and Mülheim.

It is set to be the first time the event is held in Germany since the 1989 Summer Universiade in Duisburg.

More than 10,000 athletes and officials from 170 countries are expected to attend.