The United States Esports Academy (USEA) and Challenger Sports have signed a strategic partnership agreement to help support the development of esports in America.

The deal will see USEA provide coaching programmes to players in schools, universities, and community groups across the country, with an initial focus on Georgia and Kansas.

The Academy then plans to expand throughout the nation from next month onwards.

"We are delighted to partner with Challenger Sports as an esteemed and well-respected company that has been so successful for over thirty years in North America," said Johan Van Breda, co-founder and chief executive of USEA.

"Our philosophies and values are very much aligned as was undoubtedly clear from the first discussions.

"We believe that organizations and aspiring esports athletes require high-quality coaching programs to be sustainable for the students to truly reach their potential.

"USEA has a unique approach to esports coaching by combining factors of traditional LTAD coaching philosophies with modern esports coaching techniques.

"The United States Esports Academy will align with challenger’s nationwide sales and marketing to ensure communities, schools, and universities can get the necessary support and services."

The United States Esports Academy will provide coaching programmes to people in schools, universities and community groups across the US ©USEA

USEA aims to offer coaching in more than 16 video games, with four to six titles to be offered from the start.

Challenger Sports plans to provide esports kits and apparel for players, teams and tournaments as part of the agreement.

"We are very excited to have US Esports Academy as part of the of Challenger Family," said director of Challenger Sports, Alan Jones.

"USEA is an extremely innovative concept and provides that gap in the market that is vital to creating a wider and deeper esports and gaming ecosystem that is both structured and aligned to the Challenger Philosophy.

"Esports is a rapidly growing market that this partnership can add tremendous value to the development of gamers through quality coaching programs nationwide.

"Challenger Sports have been at the forefront of youth sports education for three decades, providing solutions to soccer communities across the USA and Canada.

"We look forward to utilizing our national footprint to help develop esports with the expert guidance of USEA."