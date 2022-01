Doll and Norway's women taste victory in Biathlon World Cup at Antholz-Anterselva

Germany's Benedikt Doll was victorious in the men's 15 kilometres mass start race in the International Biathlon Union (IBU) Biathlon World Cup while Norway claimed their first victory of the season in the women's 4x6km relay.

Doll produced a near-perfect shooting performance at Antholz-Anterselva in Italy on his way to a 37min 14.9sec finish, conceding just one penalty.

It was the 31-year-old's third win of his career.

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Bø claimed silver and his compatriot Sturla Holm Lægreid made up the podium finishing 31.3sec and 1:28.8 behind the leader respectively.

"It was really incredible," said Doll.

"I had good skis and was thinking our team is really good.

"For shooting, I said to myself I should not go angry like in Ruhpolding but I want to go more offensively.

"It worked perfect."

The surprising victory sees two-time Olympic bronze medallist Doll move up to 11th place in the overall season standings.

Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet remains in pole position on 636 points while his countryman Emilian Jacquelin and Norway's Tarjei Bø occupy second and third with 501 and 286 points respectively.

It's never over till it's over!



The Norwegian women battle all the way from 17th at the first exchange to victory in the @biathlonantholz relay! 💥



Watch live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q or follow on the Official IBU App! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3b3sJRzVJ1 — BMW IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 22, 2022

In the women's relay, Norway produced a stunning comeback to take their maiden win and podium finish of the year.

Karoline Offigstad Knotten, Tiril Eckhoff, Ida Lien and Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold found themselves in 17th after the first exchange before making up six places by the second.

Landmark Tandrevold then anchored her team to a remarkable 1hr 12min 54.1sec victory.

Crossing the line 24.6sec later was Russia in second before France took bronze after a further eight seconds.

"It was incredible," said Landmark Tandrevold.

"It was my first time in the last leg for this year.

"I was not so nervous, because we were a bit behind but then Ida did the most amazing leg of the day.

"And then I really felt it in my stomach."

"A big win for us."

The action is set to continue tomorrow in Italy with the men's 4x7.5km relay and the women's 12.5km mass start.