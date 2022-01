ITA to oversee World Triathlon anti-doping operations until end of 2024

World Triathlon has confirmed an agreement with the International Testing Agency (ITA), which will see the organisation manage and implement its anti-doping programme until December 2024.

Under the terms of the agreement, the ITA will be tasked with updating, monitoring and amending risk assessments, as well as developing and implementation a test distribution plan.

The ITA will manage World Triathlon’s registered testing pool and manage the whereabouts submission process.

The organisation and management of out-of-competition and in-competition tests will be handled by the ITA, which will also be in control of the athlete biological passports.

Education activities will further be supported by the ITA, with the agreement including 60 hours of education-related work and support of different activities.

The World Triathlon Executive Board approved the decision to transfer anti-doping activities to the ITA.

World Triathlon President Marisol Casado claimed the move guarantees full independence in the anti-doping programme.

"This agreement is a very important step forward to guarantee the full independence of our anti-doping programme, and I am absolutely convinced that this cooperation will bring great success to our organisation," Casado said.

The agreement will also give World Triathlon full access to the ITA's whistleblowing platform "Reveal", as well as the preliminary assessment of the information received.

World Triathlon will retain responsibility over the management of its therapeutic use exemption programme and the results management process ©Getty Images

The ITA and World Triathlon are set to develop and implement a long-term storage and reanalysis policy.

Samples are set to be stored at the ITA’s centralised storage facility.

World Triathlon will retain responsibility over the management of its Therapeutic Use Exemption programme and the results management process.

The governing body said it will continue discussions with the ITA in 2022 with a view to delegating the remaining areas of its anti-doping programme.

World Triathlon is the 19th Summer Olympic International Federation to have partnered with the ITA.

The ITA was established in 2018 by the International Olympic Committee.