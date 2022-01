Russia has been found to be compliant with the Council of Europe’s Anti-Doping Convention following an evaluation visit from its monitoring group.

Oleg Matytsin, the Russian Sports Minister, invited the monitoring group to run the rule over the country’s anti-doping system in September last year.

During the three-day visit, the group held meetings with Matytsin as well as representatives from the country’s Internal Affairs Ministry, Federal, Medical and Biological Agency, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the National Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

There was also representation from the anti-doping coordinators at the Russian Athletics Federation and Russian Biathlon Union.

The Council of Europe delegation also visited Moscow’s Anti-Doping Laboratory which has been shrouded in controversy due to allegations of state-sponsored doping.

RUSADA was declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in December 2019 after the country was found to have manipulated doping data at the Moscow Laboratory.

WADA had imposed a four-year package of punishments on Russia before the period of sanctions was cut to two years last December following an appeal by RUSADA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Council of Europe’s monitoring group concluded that Russia was in compliance with its Anti-Doping Convention but made a series of recommendations.

Among the recommendations were increased penalties for coaches, physicians and support staff violating doping rules and reinstatement of an accredited laboratory.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin hailed the outcome of the report by the Council of Europe in his quest to create a "culture of zero tolerance to doping" in the country ©Getty Images

The Council of Europe also found that Russia had "no specific anti-doping law" in place and recommended that the country should impose legislation to "regulate all aspects of the fight against doping in sport".

Matytsin claimed the evaluation report was an "objective confirmation of the effectiveness and efficiency" of Russia’s anti-doping system.

"Our country makes a significant contribution to the work in the Council of Europe’s priority areas, including sport and anti-doping cooperation," said Matytsin.

"It is important to ensure that the recommendations of the monitoring group are duly implemented.

"Russia has already invited colleagues from the Council of Europe to Russia for an open presentation and a broad discussion of the report among all interested parties.

"We expect to hold such a face-to-face presentation as soon as the situation with Omicron allows us to do so."

Matytsin said Russia was working to create a "culture of zero tolerance to doping."

"In order to strengthen this work, the Russian Ministry of Sports has developed a concept of improvement of mechanisms of anti-doping policy," Matytsin added.

"The concept is based on a set of measures aimed at improving the quality of anti-doping activities in constituent entities of the Russian Federation."

Under the sanctions issued by WADA and watered down by CAS, Russia will not be able to host, or be granted the right to stage, any major events during the two-year suspension.

Russia's flag and anthem were not at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, with athletes competing as neutrals representing the Russian Olympic Committee, as they will do so again at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.