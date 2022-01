Boost for taekwondo and judo in Australia as National Performance Centre opens

The Combat Institute of Australia's (CombatAUS) new National Performance Centre has officially opened in Melbourne.

Judo and taekwondo athletes are set to benefit from the training base at Lakeside Stadium.

Representatives from CombatAUS, the umbrella body for elite combat sports in Australia, were present at the opening alongside officials from the Victorian Institute of Sport, Australian Taekwondo and Judo Australia.

"This centralised performance environment will maximise performance outcomes and deliver enhanced future international success for our judo and taekwondo programmes," said CombatAUS chief executive Alex Vallentine.

"The establishment of this centre would not have been possible without the significant support from both the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) and the Victorian Institute of Sport."

CombatAUS also governs the Australian high performance programme for boxing, and plans are in place for a similar centre for the sport in Queensland.

Matti Clements, the acting chief executive of the Australian Institute of Sport, opened Combat Institute of Australia's new National Performance Centre ©CombatAUS

"The AIS has supported CombatAUS from its foundation, it provides the opportunity for a stronger, collective approach to Australia's combat sports and helps maximise performance potential," said Matti Clements, the acting chief executive of the AIS.

"The AIS has just increased funding to CombatAUS by 35 per cent for the Paris 2024 Games cycle, which equates to more than AUD$2.4 million (£1.2 million/$1.7 million/€1.5 million) a-year through to the end of 2024.

"We complement this with additional funding to CombatAUS member sports for their pathway programmes."

Wrestling and fencing are associate members of CombatAUS.

High-level Australian taekwondo and judo athletes will use the new training base ©CombatAUS

"It's really pleasing to see a National Performance Centre come to fruition," said Australian Taekwondo chief executive Heather Garriock.

"Our high-performance athletes now have a place to train and access the support required to grow and develop.

"Seokhun Lee, Korea's former head coach, has recently been appointed as the national coach for the taekwondo high-performance programme, so we are very excited about the future potential of our athletes on the world stage.

"It's an exciting time for taekwondo."

Emma Taylor, the chief executive of Judo Australia, added: "It's exciting to have this opportunity for our elite judoka - a focused environment providing the best programme to deliver world-class performing athletes.

"Our partnership with CombatAUS, together with Australian Taekwondo, has made our first ever national training programme possible."