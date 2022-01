Wheelchair Singles and Doubles Masters to return to Netherlands after Oss awarded 2022 event

Dutch city Oss has been chosen to host this year's Wheelchair Singles Masters and Wheelchair Doubles Masters.

Competition at the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) year-ending wheelchair tournament is set to take place from October 30 to November 6.

Sportcentrum De Rusheuvel will stage both events simultaneously in The Netherlands for the first time since 2002.

The first edition of the Wheelchair Singles Masters in 1994 was held in the country, with Eindhoven playing host.

It remained in the Dutch city until 1999, before moving to Amersfoort for a six-year period.

In 2006 the Singles Masters moved to a new host venue in Amsterdam, which staged the event until 2010.

The tournament was first staged outside of The Netherlands in 2011.

The country hosting the event could give Dutch fans the chance to see Diede de Groot, Aniek van Koot, Tom Egberink, Maikel Scheffers, Sam Schroder and Niels Vink, who all won medals at last year's postponed Paralympic Games in Tokyo, live in action.

"The ITF is delighted that the NEC Wheelchair Singles and the UNIQLO Doubles Masters will be taking place in Oss this year," said ITF President David Haggerty.

"We would like to thank the tournament organisers and the Royal Dutch Lawn Tennis Association for their support.

"It promises to be a great event and provides a special opportunity for fans to watch and celebrate the world’s best wheelchair tennis stars, including the Dutch players who have enjoyed such great recent success, including at last year’s Paralympic Games."