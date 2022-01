A bust of International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has been unveiled in central Beijing by IOC and Beijing 2022 vice-president Yu Zaiqing.

"The Olympics include not only sport but art and culture." Yu told the state network China Central Television after a short ceremony at the Dongsi Community Olympic Park in Dongcheng district, about six kilometres away from the Forbidden City.

"These works fully embody the art and culture of the Olympics."

The new bust stands 72 centimetres high and is the work of sculptor Yuan Xikun, who had previously executed sculptures of other Olympic leading figures.

The base bears the inscription “NINTH PRESIDENT OF THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE" with Bach’s name written in both Chinese and English.

It joins similar busts of his two Presidential predecessors in a Park opened in celebration of the 2008 Olympics.

Juan Antonio Samaranch was IOC President when the decision was made to award the Games to Beijing in 2001, and Jacques Rogge led the Olympic Movement at the time of the 2008 Games.

The display is completed by a full-length statue of a seated Baron Pierre de Coubertin, the French nobleman who revived the Olympics.

State television claimed the Park was the first in Beijing "dedicated to promoting the Olympic spirit".

Direction signs and lamp posts in the Park were decorated with the colours of the Olympic Rings and even the cycleway has barriers painted in Olympic colours.

There is also a stone monument with the Olympic Rings, a frieze with the emblems of the International Federations, and a representation of the Olympic Flame in a sculpture entitled “Holy Torch” encircled by a stone ring which marks previous host cities of the Games.

For Beijing 2022, life-size models of the Olympic mascot Bing Dwen Dwen, a panda and his Paralympic counterpart Shuey Rhon Rhon, a stylised Chinese “lantern child” have also been placed in the Park.