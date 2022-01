FINA to hold events at Pyramids of Giza after agreement with Egyptian Swimming Federation

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has announced an agreement with the Egyptian Swimming Federation which will see international events held at the ancient Pyramids of Giza between 2023 and 2026.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site will host FINA High Diving World Cup, FINA Diving Grand Prix and FINA Artistic Swimming World Series events each year under the agreement.

FINA President Husain Al-Musallam called the agreement an "incredibly exciting milestone for FINA".

"We are delighted to have signed this agreement that will see world-class athletes compete at the incredible site of the ancient Pyramids of Giza," Al-Musallam added.

"This historic location will see breath-taking images and video footage shared on social media sites and beamed to TV screens around the world."

Al-Musallam signed the agreement with Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy and Yasser Idris, Egyptian Swimming Federation President.

Idris claimed the events will help to inspire more young people in the nation to participate in aquatics.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to share the best of Egypt's heritage with world-class aquatics athletes from 2023," Idris said.

"We hope that Egypt’s wonders of the ancient world will inspire athletes to some of their greatest ever performances and encourage more young people to become the aquatics stars of their generation."

FINA expects the Pyramids to provide a spectacular location for competitions ©Getty Images

Egypt has already suggested it will improve its aquatics facilities as part of a potential future bid to host the Olympic Games.

Sobhy revealed the country plans to bid for the 2036 Olympics and will seek to become the first African nation to stage the Games.

Work is currently underway to build a multi-million-dollar sports complex, called the Egypt International Olympic City, in the new administrative capital, located 45 kilometres east of Cairo.

The project is expected to feature a 90,000-seat stadium, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, tennis courts and an indoor venue.

FINA says exact dates for the events at the Pyramids will be announced later.

The FINA High Diving World Cup features athletes competing in the men’s 27 metres competition and the women’s 20m event.

FINA Diving Grand Prix events include 3m springboard and 10m platform events, both individual and synchronised.

The FINA Artistic Swimming World Series will see artistic swimmers compete in solo, duets, mixed duet, teams, free combination and the highlight routines.