International Swimming Federation (FINA) President Husain Al-Musallam says he is "open" to changing the organisation’s name in a bid to connect with younger audiences.

Al-Musallam is welcoming ways of modernising the 113-year-old worldwide governing body for aquatics, insisting "the habits of the younger generation are changing and we need to change too".

A series of reforms were ratified at the recent FINA Extraordinary General Congress here in Abu Dhabi which Al-Musallam believes will "bring aquatics sport into the 21st century".

Among the proposals put forward in FINA’s Reform Committee’s 19-page report was to consider new branding or a potential name change.

"The world wants engagement, excitement, and a brand it can identify with," said the 12-member Reform Committee in the report.

"FINA must listen to its broadcasters, media partners, fans, and athletes - and perhaps most importantly, engage with more young people who are the future of aquatics.

"With this, the Reform Committee recommends that FINA (or its replacement name) consider to rebrand itself with a more representative logo to represent what FINA stands actually stands for – water."

Al-Musallam admitted it was "difficult" for FINA to attract new audiences due to its current name that dates back to 1908 when the body was formed.

FINA President Husain Al-Musallam said he was "open" to changing the name of the organisation ©Getty Images

"I said I am open (to changing FINA’s name) and this is part of the Reform Committee to come up with proposals," Al-Musallam told insidethegames.

"This is connected to social media.

"What is our name?

"It is related to what?

"We need to attract audiences.

"How do we attract with FINA?

"Can we?

"I think it’s difficult, so it is the job of the Reform Committee to study because they have their expert."

During the FINA Extraordinary General Congress, Viktor Huszár and Chris Brearton both presented Reform Committee reports which highlighted the need to improve the International Federation's digital communication and marketing.

Huszár, chairman of the International Federation of Teqball, said FINA needed to turn its top athletes into social media influencers and proposed to launch a Tiktok account to engage with younger fans.

Today was one of the most important days in the history of #aquatics sport.

Together with our national associations, we sent a message to the world that @fina1908 has entered a new era for the benefit of our great athletes. Check out the latest video from #FINAAbuDhabi2021👇 pic.twitter.com/ebCfbvj9HA — FINA President (@fina_president) December 18, 2021

"We need to create our own funny content that is engaging new audiences and create new heroes but we can only do that together," said Huszar.

"FINA must be a digital service provider for the National Federation and athletes and we will create a cross-sharing platform as we need your content but we also ask to share our content because this is how families work."

Brearton, chair of USA Swimming, said the Reform Committee would continue to evaluate the long-term media and marketing strategy for FINA.

"What we are going to do between now and May is evaluating what our product could be," added Brearton.

"How can we push our sport forward and get maximum exposure?

"The mission here is to grow the interest in the sport, engage and get people into the water, make them safe and make them champions.

"We have got a lot of work ahead of us, but I am very excited about the prospects."

FITEQ chairman Viktor Huszar has proposed the launch of a FINA TikTok account to engage with younger fans ©FITEQ

Al-Musallam admitted FINA was not promoting its sports as effectively as it should and was determined to deliver a "better product".

"We need to have a serious think about our name," added Al-Musallam in his speech at the Congress.

"Is FINA the best brand name for our International Federation with our great ambition.

"Let’s listen to the experts.

"I am open to any change that will benefit our federation and athletes.

"If we are going to bring in new and younger audiences then we need to speak their language and communicate with them on the platform where they are spending their time.

"This is going to require radical change to the way FINA has worked in the past.

"We have already seen significant improvements over the past six months and I am excited to see what the future will hold.

"The sport industry is changing, the habits of the younger generation are changing and we need to change too."